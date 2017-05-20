Iranians Vote to Reelect President, Rejecting Hardline Alternative

TEHRAN — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani won reelection Saturday, according to state television, decisively defeating his hardline opponent Ebrahim Raisi.

Rouhani has slowly expanded social freedoms since taking office in 2013. Under his stewardship, Iran also signed a pivotal agreement curtailing its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international sanctions.

According to Reuters, Rouhani won 22.8 million votes in Friday’s hard-fought contest, compared to 15.5 million for Raisi, with 38.9 million votes counted, the Interior Ministry said. Votes were still being counted Saturday morning but the final tally was not expected to produce a different overall result.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.