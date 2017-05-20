Iran Votes to Reelect President Rouhani in Resounding Defeat for Hardliners

Supporters of newly re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dance during a gathering to celebrate his victory at the Vanak square in downtown Tehran on Saturday. Behrouz Mehri / AFP – Getty Images

Early in the campaign, the 68-year-old incumbent posted a photo on Instagram showing himself out on a snowy hike, stopping to pose for a photo with two young women — both of whom had their hijabs, or headscarfs, pushed much further back then would be considered proper by hardliners.

While the president’s powers are curtailed by those of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who outranks him, the scale of the victory boosts his pro-reform camp.

While his reelection will help safeguard the pivotal 2015 nuclear agreement curtailing Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international sanctions, Rouhani will have to navigate a difficult relationship with the U.S., which helped lead the talks.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the nuclear pact as “one of the worst deals ever signed.” Still, his administration re-authorized waivers from sanctions this week.

Also on Saturday,

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia to much fanfare. The Saudis are Iran’s biggest rivals, blaming Tehran for fomenting unrest and war in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and are vehemently opposed to the nuclear deal.

“This is an internal Iranian matter,” Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir said of the election result during a joint U.S. briefing with reporters Saturday night. “Who they choose for president is their business, as it should be. We judge Iran by actions, not words.”

More than 56 million people were eligible to vote at over 63,000 polling places across Iran.