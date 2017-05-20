Conservative Media's Very Different Take on Trump and Russia

Fox Anchor Jesse Watters John Lamparski / Getty Images

Fox evening anchor Bret Baier made it clear he did not think Trump’s troubles could be that easily dismissed, saying the story would be “big… if you have the president asking the FBI director to move away from an investigation.” Baier said the White House found itself locked in “a tough spot” and “a chaotic moment.”

A major story of the week for news companies across the political spectrum was about the

New York Times report that Comey wrote a memo in which he described being asked by Trump to back away from his investigation of Flynn — the former Army lieutenant general whose ties to Russia and other countries have been central to the administration’s troubles. Many mainstream outlets said the memo could be a major piece of evidence; perhaps buttressing charges of obstruction of justice.

On the right end of the media divide, the memo was treated skeptically, if not with outright ridicule.

“As far as we know this could have been the collected works of Dr. Seuss,” Republican strategist Amy Holmes said on Fox, even as the network reported that it had confirmed that Comey had written the memo. (Crucial in future inquiries: Whether Comey’s or Trump’s version of their private meeting is deemed most believable.)

“The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld offered another out for Trump. Even if the president’s admonition to Comey is proven, he said, it surely fell far short of arm-twisting. Gutfeld said the president’s words (in what has been described as a private-closed door meeting) surely were more like a wish — like someone wishing for a bicycle for Christmas — than an order. “It’s a hope,” Gutfeld asserted. “It’s not a command.”

Some cast a far harsher light on Comey, including

Commentary magazine editor and columnist John Podhoretz. He compared the former federal prosecutor to the notoriously-vindictive FBI boss J. Edgar Hoover. “I think Comey is a preening popinjay utterly consumed with his own vainglorious pomposity,” Podhoretz wrote, among many other pointed remarks on Twitter.

The president’s defenders were out in force on social media. Commentator Laura Ingraham

took to Twitter to mock the notion that Comey’s mere filing of a memo was enough for many in media “to deem the contents unequivocally true.” Chris Barron, founder of an LGBT group for Trump, also tried to cast a shadow on the Comey memo, saying it was “from an anonymous source about a memo no reporter has ever seen.”

Many right-wing web sites also reached a little deeper and darker to discount suspicions of Russian meddling in the 2016 election — abetted by Trump.

Their theory is that the memos from inside Clinton’s campaign were not hacked by shadowy Russian forces, but instead were leaked by a disgruntled Democratic National Committee staffer.

The staffer they accused of these leaks, Seth Rich, was murdered last summer in an unsolved street crime in Washington, and the non-too-subtle inference in right-leaning media is that malignant Clinton campaign forces knocked him off. The theory has been propped up by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and embraced by, among others, Fox’s Sean Hannity. A Fox News regular, Ed Butowsky,

arranged to hire a private investigator (also connected to Fox), to help spread the theory.

But Washington police say the murder looks like a botched robbery. Rich’s family demanded a retraction, saying the conspiracy theory has been concocted. And the private investigator who initially propped up the theory has

completely recanted.

Unfortunately for Trump, first indications are that the American people may be receptive to the ousted FBI chief’s point of view. A Monmouth University poll released Thursday found that 59 percent of respondents found it “very” or “somewhat likely” that Comey was ousted to slow down or stop the FBI investigation. Even a majority of Republicans did not accept the official version — that Comey was fired over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The more critical Trump coverage was winning more viewers, at least in the hothouse competitive world of prime-time cable television news. Fox ranked No. 3 behind both CNN and MSNBC by mid-week, according to Nielsen, a significant departure from the norm for the 25-to-54-year-old demographic during prime time.

There is no way of knowing how long the shift in viewership might last. Experts suggested that Fox viewers were simply turning off the station, because they didn’t like the weight of bad news for Trump. The boosted ratings for Fox competitors was likely powered by new viewers, not from Fox loyalists jumping ship, said Rosenstiel of the Press Institute.

And previous political seasons have proven that when news outlets please those out of power — in this case the Democrats — they tend to thrive, Rosenstiel said.

“A lot of this could be anticipated,” he said. “Outlets favored by the party out of power will always get a spike in audience.”

Fox’s leaders aren’t likely to panic. The network remains No. 1 in total viewership throughout the day and has an extremely loyal core audience. Both CNN and MSNBC are well behind in the day-long measure.

But news companies that have been casting a critical eye on the president won’t back down any time soon. From The New York Times to the Washington Post to CNN, executives say they are being egged on by their audiences, who believe they are doing the tough work of bringing out the truth. Both the Post and the Times have reported

substantial increases in online subscriptions since Trump’s election.

And they may have received more good news in another finding from this week’s

Monmouth survey. The poll suggested Americans want to know more -a full 73 percent saying the investigation into Trump and Russia should continue.

Erin Cauchi contributed reporting.