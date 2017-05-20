American Red Cross Relay for Life Houston County

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Houston County took place Friday. They started walking early in evening.

More than 25 hundred people are participating. Two hundred of them walking are battling cancer. The walk is raising money to find a cure for cancer and to raise awareness for the sometimes deadly disease. The event organizer says people battling cancer are the real heroes.

Jennifer Lewis, Relay for Life of Houston County said, “Our survivors are just fighters. They come out even though they’re going through so much, but they still coming out. They are showing their strength to walk and their helping others fight this disease.”

They are hoping to raise 1-hundred 78 thousand dollars.