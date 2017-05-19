Wedding Bells Are Ringing for 'Her Royal Hotness.' Is Prince Harry Next?

St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, will host Saturday’s wedding. Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images, file

Nikkhah added: “This may be a low-key family event but the entertainment, the food, it is all so extravagant.”

But with the church located on a private estate and the party at the bride’s parents’ home, it will not be a public spectacle. The local villagers say that is fine with them.

Most view the Middleton family with genuine respect and affection.

John Haley, the owner of the Old Boot pub, said that the Middletons remain down-to-earth despite their royal connections.

“They’re a normal family,” he said. “They’re fabulous.”