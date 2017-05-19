Trump's Israel Visit: 'If the Whole Hotel Blows Up,' He'll Survive in Armored Suite

President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands in the White House on Feb. 15. Win McNamee / Getty Images

His trip will include a visit the one of Christianity’s holiest sites, the

Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and he will be the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall in East Jerusalem.

Trump has said he is hoping to

broker a peace deal between the Palestinians and Israelis, a feat that has eluded world leaders for decades.

Back at the King David, workers are preparing for Sunday when the U.S. delegation will transform the hotel into a fortress ahead of the president’s arrival the following day..

The hotel’s 233 rooms will be occupied not only by Trump and his family but also the U.S. Secret Service, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, as well as Israeli security officials, according to Ritz.

He added: “Nothing is taken for chance so Trump and his family will be very safe.”

F. Brinley Bruton reported from London.