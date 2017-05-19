Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were arrested and charged for trafficking methamphetamine on Thursday afternoon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive on a vehicle around 3:00 p.m. and arrested 25 year old Katherine Amanda-Lynn Scrimpsher of Warner Robins and 39 year old Hennessy Alonzo Whitfield Sr. of Macon.

Investigators and deputies found 102 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $10, 000.00, along with other unidentified powder substances and scales.

Both must appear before a Magistrate Judge for a bond.