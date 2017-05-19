Times Square Driver: 'I Wanted to Kill Them'

Alyssa Elsman, 18, of Portage, Michigan, is seen in this Instagram photo. Instagram

Rojas jumped the curb at 7th Avenue and W. 42nd Street, according to police. He drove three blocks to W. 45th Street where he struck a metal stanchion.

“All of a sudden I heard this boom and a car is barreling down Seventh Avenue hitting people, just, ‘Boom! Boom!’ And everyone just starts running,” witness Kristen Boyce told NBC New York on Thursday. “We start running, we don’t know if another one is going to come, we don’t know what’s happening, everyone is panicking.”

The mayor told WNYC that the incident did not make city officials consider reconfiguring Times Square further to protect pedestrians. He noted that they had changed how they handled public gatherings because of terrorist-related “ramming attacks” in Europe.

A federal report found that 173 people have been killed and more than 700 wounded in 17 ramming attacks across the globe.

“We’re going to make decisions case-by-case, but we take this very seriously,” the mayor said.