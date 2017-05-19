This Airport Is Getting Rid of Its Control Tower

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: NATS digital air traffic control tower

Employees give a demonstration in the new operations room — which is located 80 miles away from London City Airport. Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images

The multi-million dollar project will use 360-degree cameras and sensors. Footage and data will be transmitted through super-fast fiber connections to the new control room.

The high-definition view will mean controllers will be able to view planes in more detail than using the naked eye, the airport said.

The system, which is already being used in Sweden, should be operational by 2019.

The move comes a week after a

huge worldwide cyberattack which paralyzed computers at state-run medical facilities across Britain.

Thousands of operations and appointments had to be cancelled as the “WannaCry” malware threatened to delete crucial files unless ransoms of $300 and $600 were paid.

Related:

Why the Malware Attack Wreaked Havoc on Britain’s Hospitals

Sham Miah, who works for cybersecurity firm Webroot, said replacing the air traffic control tower with a remote-controlled digital system potentially left the airport vulnerable.

“As soon as you are connected to the internet there is always a risk of cyber-criminals finding their way in and it’s just about a company’s resilience and its prevention strategy to stop that,” he told NBC News.

London City Airport Chief Executive Declan Collier insisted that the system would be safe from the threat of a cyberattack, NBC News’ British partner

ITV News reported.

“We are very confident that the systems we’re putting in place here are secure, they’re safe, they’re managed very well,” he said.

A spokesperson for the airport told NBC News that the system had been “stress-tested by IT security experts” and said the company running the system had “invested significantly in cybersecurity resources and expertise to guard against the latest threats.”

Image: A British Airways plane takes off at London City Airport

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

21 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Anthony Weiner to Plead Guilty in Sexting Case: Sources
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
How Financial Restrictions Guided Craig Melvin Towards the Right College
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
U.S. Airstrike Targets Forces Loyal to Syria's Assad
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»