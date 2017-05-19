Teens Face Capital Murder Charge in Boy's Death

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker speaks about the car jacking of a vehicle from a parking lot in Jackson, Miss. and the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, at a news conference on May 18, 2017. Rogelio V. Solis / AP

Wakefield was a quarterback last year at a high school in Madison County, north of Jackson, county Superintendent Ronnie McGehee told The Clarion-Ledger. McGehee also said Wakefield had been dismissed from the team but didn’t elaborate.

The mother, Ebony Archie, left the boy in the car, its engine running, while she went inside the supermarket early Thursday, sheriff’s deputies have said. The store’s parking lot is patrolled by sheriff’s deputies, including one in a golf cart.

Security video shows that after Archie left, another car drove up and a man got out and then drove off in the Camry.

A child abduction alert was played repeatedly Thursday on local newscasts and police and family members issued public appeals for help.

“We’ve been looking for him for nine hours in every neighborhood in Jackson,” said Deanna Moore, the boy’s aunt. Addressing those who took the car, she added, “You could have just dropped him off.”

The child’s body was taken for an autopsy at the state crime lab and the car was towed away by police as they continue to investigate.