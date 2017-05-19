Startup Pairs Students, Employers Seeking Flexible Labor

“Never be afraid to talk about your idea,” said Robbins. “Ideas are worthless without execution, and to execute, you need to explain your idea succinctly and convincingly.” Brian Jenkins / Majorwise

“I am using that to fly to Oregon to go snowboarding and it will cover my flight completely,” said Sabatell, 20, who is from Plainfield, New Jersey.

“It’s cool to make money related to my major,” he said. “It’s a really good stepping stone. I can say honestly that I have grown as a director and producer…getting my feet wet.”

Majorwise employs a team of six, including Silverman and Robbins. But being Dorm Room CEOs and still keeping up their grades is a challenge.

Silverman says his typical day includes 10 work hours, seven hours of sleep and “zero hours studying.” He logs 120 daily emails and 30 phone calls.

Robbins, who has taken time off from college for medical reasons, now devotes a full 40-hour week to Majorwise, but last semester was a struggle.

“Our business was in a period of fast growth and I ended up just working on it while in class,” he said.

Clearly, the co-founders have been successful, though Robbins says it’s not “related to money,” but about entrepreneurship.

After graduation, both say they want to be their own bosses. And they encourage other students to do the same.

“Never be afraid to talk about your idea,” said Robbins. “Ideas are worthless without execution, and to execute, you need to explain your idea succinctly and convincingly.”

“To do that, you need to constantly talk about what you are doing,” he said. “Network with everyone, and leverage your connections. It opens up a world of free resources for you.”