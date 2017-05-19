Ringling Bros. Circus Prepares to Take Its Final Bow

Ashley Vargas, preshow host for Out of This World, has performed with Ringling Bros for years. Andre Chung / for NBC News

Lacey said he and everyone who worked with the show were “all heartbroken” that is was all coming to an end, but that he personally hoped to “do this for many more years to come” because “I love doing what I do.”

Performer Ashley Vargas said she was proud to have been a part of such a historic show and among such talented people.

“It’s sad that people aren’t going have that anymore, but people that have experienced the ‘Greatest Show on Earth, I’m sure they have it some place deep in their heart,” she said.

Vargas said she looked forward to the “new adventures” she and her circus family would have going forward.

O’Donnell, the museum director, said he hoped the Ringling Bros. circus would be remembered for its special place in history, but looked forward to seeing the future of the industry.

“It will, as it should, be revered in the circus heritage, and in American heritage,” he said. “It has been the home for performers that will go on start their own circuses, and in many ways might be cultivating the next greatest show on earth.”