Movie extra meets Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during Macon filming

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man had the chance to meet Dwayne The Rock Johnson while filming a movie at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Chris Aldridge has been in multiple movies as an extra, including Dirty Grandpa and Need For Speed.

He got cast in Rampage, a movie based on a 1980s video game that stars Johnson.

They filmed all night at the airport, and The Rock is a really nice guy who came up and introduced himself.

One of Aldridge’s roles was as a member of the military.

“He was probably the biggest one there, yeah,” said Aldridge. “He has a stand in. His stand in looks exactly like him–huge as well. But yeah, he was a nice guy shook his hand and everything. We aren’t really supposed to the actors unless they walk up to you. He walked up and shook my hand. It was really fun.”

Aldridge says he hopes to be cast in another film shooting in Macon soon–“Best Of Enemies.”