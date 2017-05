MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Hillcrest Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office says a man with his face covered, entered the store around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The robber had a chrome handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. After getting money, he fled.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.