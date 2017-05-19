Julian Assange's Rape Investigation Dropped After 7 Years

A seven-year rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was dropped by Swedish prosecutors on Friday.

Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny “has decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape” by Assange, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement. That means he is no longer under any investigation in Sweden.

Authorities launched an investigation in 2010 after two women came forward accusing Assange of rape and sexual assault.

He took refuge in Ecuador’s Embassy in 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden to answer questions about sex-crime allegations from two women. The Australian national has been there ever since, fearing eventual extradition to the U.S.

Within minutes of the announcement, the 45-year-old Assange tweeted a picture of himself.

Prosecutors dropped two cases of sexual assault against Assange last year after a time limit for questioning him expired, but until Friday they had pressed ahead with the case involving allegations of rape.

Swedish prosecutors also interviewed Assange in November and asked him to provide a DNA sample.

British police have said that Assange is still wanted in Britain for jumping bail. It is not clear if that may change now that the Swedish investigation has been dropped.

He previously promised to leave the embassy “soon” — in August 2014.

This is breaking news story. Please check back for updates.