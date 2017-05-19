ISIS, Al Qaeda Use Trump To Rally Jihadis

An ISIS-manipulated of President Donald Trump Flashpoint

“After that, we witnessed a wave of jihadists explaining how that executive order was evidence of anti-Islamic sentiments in the U.S.,” said Kassirer. “For example, many were pointing to the late Anwar al-Awlaki’s quote that reads: “The West will eventually turn against its Muslim citizens.”

Typical, she said, was a posting on Telegram, an instant messaging service, that read, “what Trump has done has clearly revealed the truth, and harsh reality behind the American government’s hatred towards Muslims #MuslimBan.”

“There has been an abundance of chatter,” she said, noting that it can be found not just on social media sites like Telegram and Twitter, but deep web forums reserved for communications between hardline jihadis.

Trump has been a unifying figure in the jihadi world, and sometimes both ISIS and al Qaeda will send out the same message about him.

Kassirer cited an April 4 statement by Abu Hasan al-Muhajir, a well-known commentator on ISIS’s al-Furqan Media, that mocked Trump’s intelligence: “You are now ruled by a stupid fool who does not know what Sham (Syria) and Iraq are, or what Islam is, who continues to express his hatred and war.”

That same day, a pro-al Qaeda media unit called al-Firdaws released a statement discussing the “change” in U.S. military strategy under Trump, specifically the targeting of Muslims in Yemen, saying that airstrikes had increased “exponentially” under the new administration.

Two days later, al-Firdaws said “the bastard Trump administration” had “changed its tactics in fighting Mujahideen in Yemen.”

On May 7, a jihadist Telegram channel that is more pro-al Qaeda than ISIS commented on a U.S. casualty during a Somalia raid: “This is already the second failed U.S. raid gone wrong under the Trump administration. First they were humiliated in Yemen and now in Somalia.”

How effective is it all? Hard to tell, says experts like Kassirer, who notes that slamming Trump is just a new twist on an old narrative.

“The concept that the U.S. (and the West generally) has some sort of disdain for Islam is something that’s long been spewed by terrorist organizations and their followers, especially as a major part of their recruitment strategy is to present this binary vision in which the entire world is against Muslims as a way of rallying potential supporters against a common enemy.”

Trump’s rhetoric, she said, has just enhanced that narrative.