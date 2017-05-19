Have an Indian artifact? Bring it to Artifact Identification Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Ocmulgee Archaeological Society and Fort Hawkins Commission are partnering for Artifact Identification Day.

Judy Wall Smith, Chairman of the FHC, and John McBride, President of the OAS came on 41Today to talk about it.

McBride says, if you have an old artifact, the OAS will tell you about it and the approximate dating.

Artifact Identification Day is Saturday, May 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Hawkins.

On Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m., Fort Hawkins will dedicate a new sign from Abbey Garnett, of the Daughters of the American Revolution. And at 3 p.m. there will be a Living History Program.

So get on out to Fort Hawkins!