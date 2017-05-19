Georgia Jug Festival is underway in Crawford County

Crawford County, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crawford County will be one of the busiest places in Middle Georgia for the next few days.

The 13th Annual Georgia Jug Festival is underway. Thursday afternoon crews were getting things in place. The Jug Festival celebrates the history of jug making, all the way back to the Cherokee Indians. In that part of Middle Georgia, they have the perfect clay to make great jugs.

Organizers of the three day event say they’ll have Jugs, Arts & Crafts, Food, Lawnmower races and much more.

Patti Temple with the Crawford County Chamber of Commerce said, “We have something for everybody at this festival. It’s one of the best festivals for all of our families and you get to enjoy pottery at its finest.”

Thursday night there was a Preview Party and Pottery Hall of Fame Induction. Friday there will be a big Pottery Show and Exhibits.

Saturday there will be a 1 mile Fun Run, 5K Road Race, Lawnmower Races and more.