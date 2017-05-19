Comey Agrees to Testify Before Senate Intel Committee

Former FBI director James Comey has agreed to publicly testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his role in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He is expected to speak before the committee after May 29 — the end of Congress’s Memorial Day break. The date has not been set.

“The Committee looks forward to receiving testimony from the former Director on his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, and I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” said Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), the chairman of the committee.

As director of the FBI, Comey investigated the ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign. His role in the investigation came to a screeching halt when Trump fired him 10 days ago — though a paper trail of memos he left behind has pointed at the administration’s attempts to derail the investigation.

Senator Warner (D-VA), the vice chairman and ranking Democrat on the committee, said the ex-FBI head “deserves an opportunity to tell his story.”

Moreover,” Warner added, “the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it.”

Burr and Warner sent Comey a formal invitation to testify before an open or closed session of the intelligence committee earlier this week, though the former FBI chief had indicated his preference to speak in public.

