Anthony Weiner to Plead Guilty in Sexting Case: Sources

Anthony Weiner, former U.S. Democrat Representative from New York, speaks to the media before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016. John Taggart / Bloomberg via Getty Images, file

But the sexting didn’t stop, and a series of explicit exchanges continued in early 2016 with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina, two highly knowledgeable sources told NBC News in September.

Weiner, the estranged husband of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin,

allegedly sent pornographic videos and made requests that the girl be nude and masturbate, the sources said. He allegedly used the alias “T Dog” in the exchanges.

Weiner and Abedin have been estranged since last summer, when new accusations came to light that he sent photos and messages to another woman.

The FBI in October said it was reviewing a new batch of emails that “appear to be pertinent” to its previous investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server while she was secretary of state. Those emails were found as part of the ongoing probe of Weiner, officials told NBC News at the time.

