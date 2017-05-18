Warner Robins murder suspect convicted

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A man charged in a 2014 fatal shooting at the Murphy Oil gas station on Booth Road in Warner Robins was convicted today of malice murder and felony murder.

According to the Houston County district attorney’s office, 20-year old Deondray Yarn was responsible for the murder of Monnie Brabham and the shooting of LaJerrius Barfield. The DA’s office says the murder was ordered by a gang leader serving a life sentence in a North Carolina prison.

Yarn was also convicted of armed robbery, 2 counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Previous story:

Arrests made in gas station shooting, suspected gang members involved