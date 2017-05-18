Warner Robins community gathers to Pray for Police

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins residents took a moment to pray for police outside of the Law Enforcement Center today. The event continues National Police Week.

Church leaders said a prayer, and so did Mayor Randy Toms.

Pastor Johnny Ellison, with Green Acres Baptist Church, led the third annual “Pray for Police” ceremony. He says it’s a great way for the community to come together.

“It’s an effort to bring a little solidarity and the community together around something we can all agree on.,” said Pastor Ellison. “That’s the safety of our community.”

The police department is selling t-shirts from $5 to $15. All the money goes to Police Auxiliary. You can stop by the Warner Robins Law Enforcement Center to buy one, or call the police department at (478) 302-5378.