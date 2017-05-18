'This Is Your King Speaking': Dutch Royal Reveals He Was KLM Pilot

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Dutch King Willem-Alexander in front of a KLM Cityhopper Fokker 70.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander in front of a KLM Cityhopper Fokker 70. NATASCHA LIBBERT / AFP – Getty Images

“Before Sept. 11, the cockpit door was open. People regularly came to have a look and thought it was nice or surprising that I was sitting there,” he said, adding that very few people recognize him as he walks through Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in KLM uniform and cap.

And even when he makes announcements to passengers, Willem-Alexander says that as a co-pilot he doesn’t have to give his name. So while some people recognize his voice, it is far from all passengers.

“But most people don’t listen anyway,” he added.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Obstruction of Justice: What It Is and Why Trump Should Care
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Obstruction of Justice: What It Is and Why Trump Should Care
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Soundgarden Frontman and Grunge Icon Chris Cornell Dead at 52
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»