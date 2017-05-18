'This Is Your King Speaking': Dutch Royal Reveals He Was KLM Pilot

Dutch King Willem-Alexander in front of a KLM Cityhopper Fokker 70. NATASCHA LIBBERT / AFP – Getty Images

“Before Sept. 11, the cockpit door was open. People regularly came to have a look and thought it was nice or surprising that I was sitting there,” he said, adding that very few people recognize him as he walks through Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in KLM uniform and cap.

And even when he makes announcements to passengers, Willem-Alexander says that as a co-pilot he doesn’t have to give his name. So while some people recognize his voice, it is far from all passengers.

“But most people don’t listen anyway,” he added.