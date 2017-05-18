Soundgarden Frontman and Grunge Icon Chris Cornell Dead at 52

As the lead singer for Seattle-based Soundgarden, Cornell helped architect the 90’s grunge rock movement. He was also a Grammy award-winning, Golden Globe-nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist.

In addition, Cornell became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

Soundgarden reformed in 2010 and was on a tour of the U.S. at the time of Cornell’s death.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

