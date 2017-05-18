'Right Thing To Do': Hastert Accuser Helps Get Sex-Abuse Law Passed

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Dennis Hastert exits after an appearance in federal court in Chicago, in this file photo taken June 9, 2015. Hastert, convicted last year of a financial crime in a hush-money case, had agreed to pay $3.5 million to buy the silence of an individual who he sexually abused when the victim was a teenager, federal prosecutors said on Friday. ANDREW NELLES / Reuters, file

Cross’s older brother, Tom, was a Republican leader of the House until 2015. And Hastert served three terms there after he parlayed his role as a popular wrestling coach at Yorkville High School into a political career.

It was at Yorkville, in the 1970s and 1980s, that Hastert allegedly molested four boys. The allegations didn’t come to light until 2015 when he was charged with structuring banking transactions to hide the fact that he was paying one of the alleged victims to keep the past a secret.

Hastert was never charged with any sexual crimes; the statute of limitations under the old law had long passed. At his sentencing in 2016, Hastert apologized “to the boys I mistreated when I was their coach” but did not use the word abuse.

Cross said he’s tormented that he didn’t speak out against Hastert earlier. “The guilt kills me, that I could have perhaps saved other victims,” he said.

His work to get the law changed is a solace, he said.

“I just hope this gives an outlet for other victims to feel like they should come forward that no matter how long they have waited,” he said. “I just felt it was the right thing to do.”