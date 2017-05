MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week on Rant N’ Rave, Bill and Tuck get into if anyone can stop the Cavs and Warriors from a third straight finals match-up.

Plus, is signing day for college football prospects occurring too early?

And a are the Braves better off a year after Fredi G? Bill’s answer might be obvious, but will Tucker agree or simply agree to disagree?