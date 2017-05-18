New leads result in arrests in Georgia murder case from 2006

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say new leads in an 11-year-old southeast Georgia murder case resulted in the arrests of three men.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 60-year-old Willie James Carradine; 39-year-old William Faison; and 38-year-old Robert Nathan Hall have been charged with murder in the slaying of 36-year-old Anthony Dale Vickers of Waycross.

Vickers’ burned body was found near an intersection in June 2006. An autopsy found that he died from a gunshot wound.

Faison was arrested and jailed in Ware County. Carradine was already incarcerated at Autry State Prison on separate charges. Hall was arrested in Independence, Missouri, where he now lives, and the GBI says he’ll be returned to Georgia.

It wasn’t clear whether any of the men had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.