Macon pastors join hands to promote unity, Vacation Bible School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Inspired by teachings from the Bible, nine Macon pastors are coming together to share the gospel with Middle Georgia.

The Acts 29 Covenant Partners are bringing their churches together for a big Unity Vacation Bible School! Representing the Covenant Partners on 41Today was Rev. Christopher E. Cabiness from New Hope Baptist Church and Rev. Willie Finney, Jr., from Smith Street Baptist Church.

Behind the scenes was Rev. Dr. Stephen Summerow.

Unity Vacation Bible School is a week of learning, music, and fun every night at Cirrus Academy from May 30 to June 2. More than 300 children are signed up.

Registration is closed, but parents are encouraged to come out one of the nights and get your kids signed up for next year.