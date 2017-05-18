Macon-Bibb Teen Health Center holds Block Party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Teen Health Center held a block party. The center helps teens with any health issue they may have. Workers at the Macon-Bibb Teen Health Center were showing off their building. They want people around the area to know that their there to serve the community.

The services they offer are free to kids between the ages of 11 and 19. They offer a wide range of health services.

Camille Watson Macon-Bibb County Health Department said, “We provide free and confidential teen health services so that includes vaccinations and presentations anything teen health related that’s what we do.”

The Teen Health Center is on cherokee just off Pio Nono Avenue. They also have a new logo designed by a Wesleyan College student.

Workers at the Macon-Bibb Teen Health Center say they help about 50 teens a month.