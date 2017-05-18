Macon-Bibb SWAT ‘carry the torch’ for Special Olympics

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Race was on for Macon-Bibb’s SWAT division Thursday morning–fighting through Highway 247’s A.M. work traffic on foot.

“Today we got out to show our support for Special Olympics and show the mindset of a team and that philosophy,” said Assistant Commander Brad Surfus.

The mission was carrying the torch of hope from Warner Robins to Macon.

“The run itself is a little over five miles up and down most of the way. Some hills are taller than others,” said Surfus.

It’s a torch the division has been carrying for years and passed on to newcomers Ethan Wygant and Todd Durbin.

“This is our first time doing it but the Bibb County SWAT team has been doing it for at least 15-20 years.. it’s just a good tradition to keep going for the Special Olympics,” said Wygant.

Surfus says the jog is a symbol of teamwork and community that runs deep within the department.

“You know serve and protect our community and Today is a form of service this team does together,” he added.

Wygant says the support from cars riding by helped them get through it.

“It seemed like a lot of people were honking, waving at us, giving us encouragement, so that was nice to see.”

It was all in an effort to strengthen ties with the community–still making sure each runner stayed the course.

“For SWAT it’s all about team, we don’t do anything alone. It’s always team, so that’s what carries you through,” said Surfus

Eyes front, one foot forward after the other, they conquered five miles–continuing to carry community with them.

More than 97,000 officers carry the ‘torch of hope’ year round. Special Olympics has raised $600 million through the Law Enforcement Torch Run since its start in 1981.