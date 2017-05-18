Macon-Bibb mayor encourages community to ‘Bike to Work’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor, Robert Reichert is promoting healthy living on two wheels.

“You will find that you will feel better about yourself and the physical exercise that you get,” said Mayor Reichert.

He decided to ditch his car and ride his bike to work.

“He’s always been very supportive of getting more bike infrastructure, getting people on bikes because of different health benefits, because of the economic benefits, people biking around your city,” said Rachel Hollar, Bike Walk Macon Executive Director.

Hollar organized ‘Bike to Work’ day to get the community out and pedal to work.

“There are plenty of benefits when it comes to biking,” said Hollar. “First off, it’s a healthy way of getting your transportation. You can exercise in the morning, you can exercise on your way back to work.”

Mayor Reichert says it’s also a great way to be social on your way to work. He says you get to see the sights a little bit slower and more visible. You also get to talk to people in the community. He went for a four mile ride, along with other bicyclists around Downtown Macon before getting to the Government Center.

“Not serious cycling, but pleasant,” said Mayor Reichert. “Talking to others riding bicycles as you go down through Central City Park and around behind Luther Williams Ball Park and back up Lower Poplar Street, then back up Plum and here we are at Rosa Parks Square.”

Mayor Reichert says if you’re able to, choose the healthier path.

“Don’t get in your car and drive three blocks to your destination, instead, get out and cycle,” said Mayor Reichert.

Bike Walk Macon is hosting “Open Streets Macon” from 2PM – 6PM Sunday, May 21st. A mile and a half of the street from Washington Memorial Library to A. L. Miller Village is going to be open for people to bike or walk. For more information, visit BikeWalkMacon.com.