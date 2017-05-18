Macon-Bibb cross walk safety mascots visit Cirrus Academy kindergartners

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb safety mascots Pedora and Peddy are making their rounds at schools across the county.

This afternoon they visited Cirrus Academy and M.A Evans Academy to teach kindergartners the importance of cross walk safety.

Pedestrian Safety Review Board Member Violet Poe says they want to get to kids before summer hits–when playing outside is at its peak.

“Students will be out for the summer and we want them not only through out the school year, but we want them to do it year round. We want them to be able to use these pedestrian safety tips as they walk,” she said.

It’s a part of the Pedestrian Safety Review Board’s ‘Cross the Walk’ campaign. They also gave students coloring books to take home so they can still learn with their crayola’s in hand.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Pedestrian Safety Review Board aims to start family fatality support group
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Stop traffic with the ‘click’ of a button
Read More»
4 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Macon’s Pedestrian Safety Review Board launches “Cross the Walk” campaign
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»