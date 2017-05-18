Macon-Bibb County prepares to open pools for summer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Public pools in Bibb County will open just before Memorial Day.  Starting Friday, May 26 pools will be open Tuesday through Friday from 1pm-7pm and Saturdays from 10am-3pm.  They will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Public pools at community centers throughout the county will cost $1.

They are located at the following locations:

  • Delores A. Brooks Recreations Center, 3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard ($1 extra to use the slide)
  • Bloomfield Community Center, 4115 Lions Place
  • Frank Johnson Community Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive
  • Memorial Park, 763 Long Street
  • Booker T. Washington Community Center, 391 Monroe Street

The Recreation Department is also looking to hire lifeguards for the pools. Call 478-621-6280 for more information or apply online at maconbibb.us.

