Macon-Bibb County prepares to open pools for summer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Public pools in Bibb County will open just before Memorial Day. Starting Friday, May 26 pools will be open Tuesday through Friday from 1pm-7pm and Saturdays from 10am-3pm. They will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Public pools at community centers throughout the county will cost $1.

They are located at the following locations:

Delores A. Brooks Recreations Center, 3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard ($1 extra to use the slide)

Bloomfield Community Center, 4115 Lions Place

Frank Johnson Community Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive

Memorial Park, 763 Long Street

Booker T. Washington Community Center, 391 Monroe Street

The Recreation Department is also looking to hire lifeguards for the pools. Call 478-621-6280 for more information or apply online at maconbibb.us.