Iranian Woman Fear Gains Will Be Lost at the Ballot Box

A female supporter of Hassan Rouhani holds pictures of him in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday. ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH / EPA

“We all want to show that we want to have freedom. We want to say to all the world, we love our country and we want it to be free,” said Daryafarghi in between waving flags and shouting slogans passionately.

“For me it’s for Mr. Khatami and for Mr. Mousavi, but I think that all of [us] think [Rouhani] is going to do something different,” she added. “Four years was not enough for the things he said he wanted to do. He wants more time to show us he can do anything.”

To Amsagi, a 27-year-old attending the rally who works at a trading company, it was vital that women have a show of force at the polls.

“It really matters when I vote, if I don’t, everything might change,” said Amsagi, who also declined to give her last name.

Related:

‘It’s the Economy, Stupid’ Resonates as Iran Prepares to Vote

Rouhani has actively courted the support of young, urban female voters like Daryafarghi and Amsagi on social media.

Early in the campaign, the 68-year-old incumbent president posted a photo on Instagram showing himself out on a snowy hike, stopping to pose for a photo with two young women — both of whom had their hijabs, or headscarfs, pushed much further back then would be considered proper by hardliners.

The underlying message to young female voters: he was not a candidate who was bothered by the country’s restrictive dress code.

But, the ultra-conservative Raisi has his female supporters, too.

At one of his campaign rallies last week, which lacked the pop concert atmosphere of the Rouhani rally, there was still a large crowd of women waving flags and cheering — albeit in a more austere way.

Kimiya Mosafari, a 24-year-old nurse dressed in the all-enveloping black chador told NBC News she supports Raisi for more practical reasons: the economy.

“Mr. Raisi is the only candidate who is thinking about saving the economy, the rest of the candidates are involved in political arguments,” Mosafari said. “He is willing to sacrifice himself for the people, the downtrodden, for the people that have really lost their rights. He has shown this and is the best candidate to vote for.”

Mosafari touched on what many see the election as: a referendum on Iran’s struggling economy and whether or not the 2015 nuclear deal Rouhani’s administration coordinated has done anything to help it.

Most Iranians have not seen the promised benefits of the nuclear deal which required Iran to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of some economic sanctions.

Raisi has been campaigning on that, proposing cash payments for the poor that proved popular in the past under Ahmadinejad.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gives a campaign address in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Wednesday. BEHROUZ MEHRI / AFP – Getty Images

At the same rally Fatemeh Hazrati, a 53-year-old housewife and seamstress, said she felt that Rouhani had not delivered economically.

“I am tired of this government,” Hazrati said. “[Rouhani] made so many promises that the economy would get better, but it has gotten worse. My husband works two jobs, I have had to take a job, as well as bringing up my four children.”

She also took issue with Rouhani’s more moderate religious stance. “Also I don’t think he is following the line of the [supreme] leader — look how our young women dress today and act in society.”

Petra Cahill reported from London.