High hopes for new high-tech Atlanta stadium despite delays

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags:

ATLANTA (AP) – Several high-profile failures have plagued Atlanta’s reputation on a national stage over the years: unpreparedness for ice and snow storms, a recent highway collapse and subsequent shutdown from a fire, and chronic traffic and public transportation woes.

Now, the city’s new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz stadium faces setbacks with its key feature, a retractable roof that opens and closes like a camera lens. The stadium’s opening has been pushed back three times, now to August.

Despite the delays, many in Atlanta have high hopes for the new high-tech stadium that will house pro football and soccer teams.

Recently, stadium officials gave The Associated Press a tour for an exclusive story. Its key features include the roof, large video boards, wider seats, a 100-yard bar area, and food selling for as low as $2.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 month ago
5 Comments for this article
Severe weather hits Rentz in Laurens County
Read More»
3 months ago
11 Comments for this article
Perry named one of Georgia’s safest cities
Read More»
3 months ago
19 Comments for this article
Medical cannabis House Committee votes to forward House Bill 65
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»