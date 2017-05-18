High hopes for new high-tech Atlanta stadium despite delays

ATLANTA (AP) – Several high-profile failures have plagued Atlanta’s reputation on a national stage over the years: unpreparedness for ice and snow storms, a recent highway collapse and subsequent shutdown from a fire, and chronic traffic and public transportation woes.

Now, the city’s new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz stadium faces setbacks with its key feature, a retractable roof that opens and closes like a camera lens. The stadium’s opening has been pushed back three times, now to August.

Despite the delays, many in Atlanta have high hopes for the new high-tech stadium that will house pro football and soccer teams.

Recently, stadium officials gave The Associated Press a tour for an exclusive story. Its key features include the roof, large video boards, wider seats, a 100-yard bar area, and food selling for as low as $2.