Grunge's Key Figure Chris Cornell Dead of 'Possible Suicide'

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden in 1991. Stuart Mostyn / Redferns via Getty Images

Cornell, a married father of three, died in the middle of a Soundgarden tour. He was found unconscious in his room at the MGM Grand Casino by a family friend and was declared dead shortly afterward, Detroit police said. “It’s being investigated as a possible suicide,” a police spokeswoman said.

Cornell had spoken in the past of suffering from depression and substance abuse, including a drinking problem that blossomed during his time with Soundgarden. He credited rehab for getting clean.

After Soundgarden’s initial breakup, Cornell formed Audioslave with members of Rage Against the Machine. He balanced that with a solo career that included the song “You Know My Name” on the soundtrack for the James Bond film “Casino Royale.”

As a solo artist, he pursued more soul- and blues-influenced music. But he never left grunge behind. He briefly rejoined his old Temple of the Dog band mates last year for a tour of sold-out theaters. This year, Cornell contributed a song to the soundtrack of “The Promise,” and he lent a few unreleased tracks to a January reisssue of the “Singles” soundtrack.

“We had our moment,” Cornell told NPR in 2012, when Soundgarden got back together for a new album and tour. “And we had it on a level that has only happened in a few places. So it’s incredible that if there were one kind of defining moment in rock music that will always be in the history books, that one of them came from Seattle. That’s something that none of us would have ever guessed.”