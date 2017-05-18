Fort Valley woman, 3 others sentenced in illegal check cashing scheme

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– 39-year old Caseita Jenkins of Fort Valley will face 37 months in federal prison for her role in a check cashing scheme.

She along with 38-year old Jennifer Wilson, 38-year old Tonyal Loud, and 26-year old Oceana Pace all from Moultrie, Georgia faced charges for conspiracy to cash fraudulently obtained U.S. Treasury checks.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pace and Loud worked at a Walmart in Moultrie. Jenkins and Wilson took fraudulently obtained tax refund checks to Pace and Loud at the Walmart to get cashed. It happened from December 2011 through April 2012.

Wilson was sentenced to 30 months in prison, Loud to 30 months in prison, and Pace was sentenced to 30 months probation. They also have to repay a total of $206,108.86.