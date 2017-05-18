Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes Dies at 77: Network

Roger Ailes, president of Fox TV, in the Fox TV control room on March 23, 1999. Helayne Seidman / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ailes vowed to stay on behind the scenes as an adviser — taking a back seat after first helping to launch Fox News Channel onto America’s airwaves in October 1996.

He began his television career in his home state of Ohio. In the early 1970s, he worked for a conservative news network called Television News Incorporated. Although he failed to help turn it into a competitive media outlet before losing money, it would serve as a blueprint for Fox News.

In the meantime, he immersed himself in Washington politics and was a media consultant for the campaigns of Republican presidential candidates, including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Prominent Fox News hosts and guests shared their remembrances Thursday of a man who they say left a lasting legacy altering the American media landscape.

Democrats, too, remembered Ailes for his television achievements.

“For better or worse & the ignominious end 2 his reign at Fox News, the impact of Roger Ailes on American politics & media was indisputable,” tweeted David Axelrod, who served as chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

