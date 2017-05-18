Ex-Teacher Accused of Kidnapping Student Indicted on Federal Charges

Tad Cummins is seen mugshot released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office on April 20 in Yreka, Calif. Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities allege that Cummins planned to flee the country with the girl. He was previously her teacher at a rural high school in Tennessee.

The teenager was reunited with her family shortly after she was recovered safely by authorities on April 20.

“There is no doubt that she suffered severe emotional trauma and that her process of recovery is only just beginning,” her family’s attorney said at the time.

Cummins was extradited back to Tennessee on May 9; he faces both the federal charges against him and state charges for aggravated kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a minor.

He appeared before a U.S. Magistrate judge on May 12 and was ordered held in custody while the grand jury made their decision, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Cummins faces up to life in prison if convicted of the federal charges against him, and a minimum of 10 years.