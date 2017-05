MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Juliette is your Cat Of The Week this week.

She is just about 8 weeks old! Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue came on to introduce her.

If you’d like to adopt Juliette, or any of the other cats, stop by their location at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. For more information, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.