At Least 1 Killed After Car Rams into Pedestrians in NYC

NEW YORK — A car plowed into pedestrians in the heart of midtown Manhattan’s Times Square district around noon Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen, a senior official told NBC News.

City fire officials tweeted that at least 12 patients were being treated at the scene, although the extent of their injuries was unclear.

While officials did not immediately release a cause, the incident appeared to be accidental and not terror-related, multiple senior law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation told NBC News.

The driver of the four-door Honda was in custody, multiple sources told NBC News. He was identified as a 26-year-old from the Bronx with a history of arrests for driving while intoxicated, as well as other infractions.

One senior official said the suspect was being tested for possible of drug or alcohol intoxication.

Fire and emergency crews surrounded the chaotic crash site at the busy intersection of 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, where the car could be seen partially lifted off the ground. Social media posts also showed people lying on the sidewalk and being attended to by crews.

A Homeland Security official in Washington also told NBC News that based on the preliminary information from authorities in New York this “appears to be an accident.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was being briefed at the scene.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that President Donald Trump was “made aware of the situation.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.