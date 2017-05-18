Amtrak Engineer Surrenders on Manslaughter Charges

Rescuers gather around the derailed carriage of an Amtrak train in Philadelphia on May 13, 2015. Jewel Samad / AFP – Getty Images file

But victim lawyers said that should be an issue for a jury to decide.

Amtrak has taken responsibility for the crash and agreed to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by victims and their families.

The NTSB found no evidence that Bostian was impaired or using a cellphone. The agency also called Amtrak’s long failure to implement automatic speed control throughout the busy Northeast Corridor a contributing factor.

Bostian has a personal injury suit pending against Amtrak, saying he was left disoriented or unconscious when something struck his train before it derailed. He had heard through radio traffic that a nearby commuter train had been struck by a rock. However, the NTSB concluded that nothing struck his locomotive.

“The best we could come up with was that he was distracted from this radio conversation about the damaged train and forgot where he was,” NTSB chairman Christopher Hart said at a May 2016 hearing.