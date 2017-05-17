Why Turkish Bodyguards in Brawl Won't Face Repercussions

Image: Protesters rally against Erdogan in Washington

Opponents of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan rally in Lafayette Park as Erdogan met with and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on May 16, 2017. Shawn Thew / EPA

Foreign security details are protected under diplomatic immunity afforded to their countries’ leaders, he said. If protesters feel as if their civil rights were trampled, he added, they have no recourse under international law.

“It’s going nowhere,” Giacalone told NBC News. “This is not American police. There’s no Civilian Complaint Review Board. (Protesters) can cry or scream, but the guards are covered.”

Embassy properties, he added, also aren’t technically under the jurisdiction of the United States. It’s unclear whether how much of the altercation outside of the Turkish ambassador’s residence took place on embassy property.

“Americans need to understand that these guys are used to dealing with radicals in their own countries and getting away with it,” Giacalone said. “They don’t play.”

