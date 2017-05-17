Why the Malware Attack Was Able to Wreak Havoc on Britain's Hospitals

The Royal London Hospital was among the National Health Service facilities where care was disrupted as a result of the cyberattack. NIKLAS HALLE’N / AFP – Getty Images

However, updating the thousands of computers is not as easy as installing a new operating system on a household PC.

New software may be free, but the specialists who install and maintain it aren’t. There is also the worry that updates might not be compatible with the NHS’ messy patchwork of other systems, applications that have been modified at different times and implemented by different governments through the years.

On Monday, NHS Digital revealed that last month it sent out details of a fix that it said would have protected hospitals from the attack.

But Gorton at Unison told NBC News that many trusts “couldn’t afford to invest in the IT patches that would have protected the hospital.”

Hulme, the chief executive, agreed that the solution wasn’t simple or cheap.

“The updates can be done relatively inexpensively, it’s the manpower costs that we need to consider,” he said. “The total cost will really be about the investment decisions we need to make going forward about the protection required, and as an entire system what can we do. The NHS isn’t always terribly good at working together, but I think we have learnt the importance of working together from this.”

Hulme said he was proud of the how staff handled the outage — taking a decidedly low-tech approach that allowed the vast majority of services to continue being provided.

“We did have a contingency for this but the policy was on the computer system, eventually we found a hard copy and moved to a paper-based system for all hospital operations,” he said. “We have learnt a lot in terms of dealing with a cyberattack. What I will say is I can’t think of many public or private organization that can provide 95 percent of its services to customers if it suffered a complete loss of IT.”