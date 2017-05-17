Virginia College hosting employers, teaching job skills at Career Expo

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Virginia College in Macon is inviting all of Middle Georgia out to its Career Expo.

Campus President, Cherie Keating, came on 41Today to talk about all the exciting resources that will be available. Keating says about 30 employers will be there, plus job training workshops and tips for what employers are looking for.

There will also be a fashion show featuring good workplace outfits.

The Career Expo is free and open to the public, but community members planning to attend must call 478-803-4600 to register with the campus prior to the event.There will be prizes and giveaways.

The expo is May 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Virginia College at 1901 Paul Walsh Drive in Macon.

For more info, visit http://www.vc.edu/Macon.