Trump Vowed to Free the Doctor Who Helped U.S. Find Bin Laden. Can He?

Afridi’s jail term was subsequently

cut to 23 years, and he was charged with the death of a patient.

According to Reuters, Afridi’s children and wife Imrana Ghafoor have been living at a secret location.

Afridi’s attorney have also received threats from militant groups. One of his lawyers,

Samiullah Afridi, was gunned down by unknown men in Peshawar in March 2015.

336-page report investigating the security lapses that led to both bin Laden’s stay in Pakistan and the raid that killed him was leaked in 2013.

All of Pakistan’s major state institutions — the military, intelligence apparatus, police networks, and even its elected government officials — faced heavy criticism. The country’s leadership was accused of “gross incompetence.”

The report was authored by a former general, a former judge, a former diplomat and a former police official.

Interrogations of bin Laden’s wives and family revealed the man behind the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks went into public places and simply disguised himself by shaving his head and wearing a cowboy hat.

F. Brinley Bruton reported from London.