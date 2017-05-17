Tattnall’s Barron, Peach County’s Jackson continuing athletic careers in college

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -As Tattnall Square athletic director Todd Whetsel put it Wednesday afternoon, sometimes it’s more about the heart than the size.

Running back Ahmad Barron, who’s listed at 5’8″, 170 pounds on the Trojans’ 2016 roster, is taking his small frame and big heart to college.

Barron signed Wednesday with Reinhardt University in Alpharetta, a day he’s waited for since he was five years old.

“I used to sleep with a football under my pillow,” Barron said. “It’s been a dream and today I turned that dream into a reality and I’m just extremely blessed.”

Reinhardt will use Barron “all over the place,” including a little runningback. Barron rushed for more than 1,600 yards and scored 17 touchdowns for the Trojans this past season.

He plans to major in mechanical engineering.

Peach’s Jackson signs basketball scholarship

In another college ceremony Wednesday, Peach County basketball player Jared Jackson

committed to play his college ball in Phenix City, Alabama. Jackson will attend Chattahoochee Valley Community College.