Tattnall Square baseball advances to GHSA finals, Telfair falls to Schley

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A year after winning the GHSA Baseball Class A Private championship, Tattnall Square is back in the finals.

The Trojans swept Holy Innocents Wednesday 5-0 and 9-3 to set up a best-of-3 series against Savannah Christian, which swept Athens Christian 2-1 and 2-0.

In game one, Matt Blair pitched a complete game shutout, giving up just two hits and striking out ten batters. Trey Ham drove in the game’s first two runs with a home run in the bottom of the first inning and the Trojans never looked back.

In the second game, the Bears led 1-0 after the first inning, but then the Trojans mounted a comeback. Garrett Houston finished 4-for-4 at the plate with 3 RBI and also pitched all seven innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits and striking out eight.

The date, time and location of the championship series is to be determined.

In Class A Public, Telfair County fell to Schley County in a doubleheader sweep Wednesday in McRae. The Wildcats took game one 6-2 before winning the second game 18-1 in three innings.