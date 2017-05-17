Priest blesses staff’s hands at Coliseum Northside

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Northside is starting a new tradition for hospital staff. The hospital had a priest come in Wednesday morning to bless the staff’s hands.

“Blessing of the Hands” has been a tradition in nursing, but new to Middle Georgia. It aims to renew and refresh the spirit of staff working with patients.

“It rejuvenates the caring spirit of the staff,” said Chief Nursing Officer, Pat Derrico. “Not just limited to nurses, but anybody that interacts with patients on a daily basis. So it just reaffirms why we went into this health field in the first place.”

National Nurses Week ended last week, but the hospital still wanted to do this special ceremony for them. This is the first time they’ve done this, and it won’t be the last.