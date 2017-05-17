New Orleans Removes Statue of Confederate General

A statue of Confederate general P.G.T. Beauregard is loaded onto a truck Wednesday, May 17, 2017, after it was removed from the entrance to City Park in New Orleans. Scott Threlkeld / AP

More recently, lawmakers in the Louisiana House backed a proposal aimed at keeping cities from removing Confederate monuments in a controversial vote Monday that black lawmakers derided as “divisive” and “offensive.”

Workers at the Beauregard removal also covered their faces and wore helmets but the atmosphere appeared slightly more low-key, with work starting in the evening after sunset. Local media showed images of monument supporters waving Confederate battle flags while those supporting their removal stood nearby but reported the situation was largely peaceful. Across a bayou from where the monument stands, some observers sat in lawn chairs to watch the proceedings, and a brass band celebrating the monument’s removal showed up after midnight Wednesday, news outlets reported.

For supporters, the works are a way to remember and honor history.

“Mayor Landrieu’s actions are an insult to New Orleanians who came before us — the veterans, widows, parents, children, and citizens — who donated their personal money to build and place these monuments where they stand to honor the memory of their fallen family members,” said Pierre McGraw, President of the Monumental Task Committee which has been advocating keeping the monuments in place.

But for many in this majority black city, the monuments pay honor to a history of slavery and segregation, and they want them down. When the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was finally lifted from its pedestal, a cheer erupted from dozens of demonstrators who’d waited for hours to see the city fulfill its promise.